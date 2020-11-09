Civil Defense Reports 4 New COVID Cases

There are four new COVID-19 cases reported on the Big Island according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency this morning.

The cumulative total is now 1,409. There are 10 people hospitalized for the virus and there have been 48 deaths.

According to Civil Defense, Hawai‘i Island has seen a large increase in positive cases in recent weeks.

“Most of these recent cases are not travel related which means the virus is being transmitted within the community,” Civil Defense stated.

Data from the State Department of Health clearly shows that the majority of those now being affected on Hawai‘i Island is between 1 and 40 years of age and are West Hawai‘i based. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area is being scheduled.

“This high increase of the coronavirus is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings,” Civil Defense stated. “Know that the preventive policies are mandated and the Hawai‘i Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.”

There are no COVID testing clinics scheduled for Tuesday, however, an `Ohana food service is scheduled in Ka‘ū at the Na‘alehu Hongwanji Temple.