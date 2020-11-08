Civil Defense Reports 19 New Cases, as COVID Uptick in West Hawai‘i Continues

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 19 new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island Sunday.

Ten individuals are currently hospitalized islandwide as a result of COVID-19. A total of 48 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Civil Defense said the tracking of cases has shown an uptick in the incidence of the virus in recent weeks. Most cases are not travel-related, which indicates community spread. Data from the Department of Health shows the majority of these cases have been identified as based in West Hawai‘i.

Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area, is being scheduled. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the coronavirus. By getting tested, individuals are helping stop the spread of this virus.

The policies of wearing face coverings, social distancing, and limiting social gatherings are mandated and will be enforced by the Hawai‘i Police Department.