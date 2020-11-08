Brown Bag Talk Series: How to Provide Meaningful Feedback

The non-profit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk on Nov. 19 as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series.

Talks are on Third Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Nina Sabahi on the topic “Meaningful Feedback: Techniques to Lessen Pushback.” Sabahi is a trained volunteer mediator at Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center.

“Offering feedback can be difficult and it is immensely valuable. Constructive suggestions are absolutely necessary in the workplace,” says Sabahi. “Unfortunately, hearing that things need improvement has the potential to evoke self-protection, making people reluctant to listen and engage.”

This talk will provide tips on a variety of disciplines to offer feedback in a way that reduces pushback and defensiveness.

Sabahi is currently pursuing her B.A. in Psychology and B.S. in Cellular and Molecular Biology at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. She has training, passion, and interest in improving and facilitating communication and uses that training as a Peer Tutor at the university.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy an informal and educational talk-story session and connect with others interested in “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.”

To get the Zoom link, register online at https://freebrownbagtalk.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Ku‘ikahi Program Manager Majidah Lebarre at 935-7844 ext. 3 or [email protected], or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.