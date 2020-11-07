Puakō Boat Ramp to Reopen Monday

Puakō Boat Ramp is set to reopen on Nov. 9 after being closed for several months.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the ramp was closed for seven months for a paving and grading project of the road, boat washdown and parking areas.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) project’s total cost was $667,291. The contractor for this project has been Ismeto Contracting Co., Ltd.

Puakō Boat Ramp is located approximately 31 miles north of Kailua-Kona on the west coast of Hawai‘i Island.