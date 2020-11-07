DOH Reports 128 New COVID Cases, 1 Death Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 128 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, raising the statewide total to 15,819. One new COVID-related death was reported.

Eleven new cases of the virus were confirmed on the Big Island Saturday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 13,704

Hawai‘i: 1,386

Maui: 423

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 71

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 112

A total of 1,157 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 219 have died. In the past 14 days, 1,273 cases were reported.