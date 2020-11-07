DOH Reports 128 New COVID Cases, 1 Death Statewide

DOH Reports 128 New COVID Cases, 1 Death StatewideNovember 7, 2020, 3:03 PM HST (Updated November 7, 2020, 3:07 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 128 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, raising the statewide total to 15,819. One new COVID-related death was reported.
Eleven new cases of the virus were confirmed on the Big Island Saturday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 13,704
Hawai‘i: 1,386
Maui: 423
Lana‘i: 106
Kaua‘i: 71
Moloka‘i: 17
Pending: 0
Out-of-State Diagnoses: 112
A total of 1,157 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 219 have died. In the past 14 days, 1,273 cases were reported.