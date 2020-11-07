Civil Defense Reports 11 New COVID Cases on Big Island

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Hawai‘i Island as of Saturday, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency.

The cumulative total of cases now sits at 1,386 with 10 people hospitalized. On Friday, health officials reported five hospitalizations at Kona Community Hospital and six at Hilo Medical Center. There have been a total of 48 deaths islandwide.

“Know that the virus is in our community and we must do all we can to stop the spread,” Civil Defense stated. “Gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus making it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons.”

Civil Defense especially urges businesses to follow these measures to ensure employees and customers are complying with these preventative measures, which are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department.

“Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community and to make Hawai‘i Safe,” Civil Defense stated.

A free drive-through COVID testing clinic is open today until 1 p.m. at West Hawai‘i Civic Center in Kona. There is no testing scheduled for Sunday.