Big Island Road Closures, Nov. 7 to Nov. 13

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, unless permitted. Special use lanes will not be operational.

QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KONA: Lane shift on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in the southbound direction near mile marker 84, on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for traffic counting station work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).