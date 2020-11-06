November 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 06, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 6, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 6, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.