November 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.

