HPD Seeks Public Assistance in Storage Theft Investigation

By Big Island Now
November 6, 2020, 7:40 PM HST (Updated November 6, 2020, 7:40 PM)
  Waimea theft suspects. PC: HPD
    Waimea theft suspects. PC: HPD

Big Island Police are asking for public help to identify the perpetrators behind a theft in West Hawai‘i.  The two individuals wanted responsible for breaking into two storage units in the South Kohala District.

On Nov. 4, 2020, at approximately 9:05 a.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of a storage unit break-in located at Waimea Self Storage. Through investigation, it was discovered that two storage units had been unlawfully entered and numerous items were removed, including a moped.

Video surveillance captured the responsible individuals entering the premises in a spray-painted black-colored extra-cab Ford Ranger pickup truck with a light gray-colored camper top and a tan-colored tailgate with fraudulent license plates.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver, described as a heavyset female with a medium complexion, black-colored hair, and wearing a maroon-colored shirt and blue jeans. There was also a passenger, described as a Caucasian male with a fair complexion, a slender build, blond-colored hair, wearing a black-colored baseball cap, a bandana around his face, a yellow and orange-colored long sleeve shirt, and black shorts.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Adam Roberg via email at [email protected] or at the South Kohala Police Station line at (808) 887-3080. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

