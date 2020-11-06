Hawai‘i House Announces Leadership, Committee Chairs

The Hawai‘i House of Representatives has named its leadership, as well as appointed chairpersons to all committees.

Four Big Island representatives will chair committees in the 2021 legislative session, including Reps. Mark Nakashima, Richard Onishi, Nicole Lowen, and David Tarnas. No Hawai‘i County legislators were named to the four-person House leadership group.

Leadership

Speaker – Scott K. Saiki

Vice Speaker – John M. Mizuno

Majority Leader – Della Au Belatti

Majority Floor Leader – Dee Morikawa

Committee Chairs

Agriculture – Mark J. Hashem

Consumer Protection and Commerce – Aaron Ling Johanson

Corrections, Military, and Veterans – Takashi Ohno

Culture and Arts – Cedric Asuega Gates

Economic Development – Sean Quinlan

Education – Justin H. Woodson

Energy and Environmental Protection – Nicole E. Lowen

Finance – Sylvia Luke

Government Reform – Angus L.K. McKelvey

Health, Human Services, and Homelessness – Ryan I. Yamane

Higher Education and Technology – Gregg Takayama

Housing – Nadine K. Nakamura

Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs – Mark M. Nakashima

Labor and Tourism – Richard H.K. Onishi

Legislative Management – Dale T. Kobayashi

Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness – Linda Ichiyama

Transportation – Henry J.C. Aquino

Water and Land – David A. Tarnas

The House will complete the assignments to include the appointment of committee vice-chairs and committee members in the coming days.