Hawai‘i House Announces Leadership, Committee Chairs

Hawai‘i House Announces Leadership, Committee ChairsNovember 6, 2020, 5:41 AM HST (Updated November 6, 2020, 5:41 AM)
The Hawai‘i House of Representatives has named its leadership, as well as appointed chairpersons to all committees.
Four Big Island representatives will chair committees in the 2021 legislative session, including Reps. Mark Nakashima, Richard Onishi, Nicole Lowen, and David Tarnas. No Hawai‘i County legislators were named to the four-person House leadership group.
Leadership
- Speaker – Scott K. Saiki
- Vice Speaker – John M. Mizuno
- Majority Leader – Della Au Belatti
- Majority Floor Leader – Dee Morikawa
Committee Chairs
- Agriculture – Mark J. Hashem
- Consumer Protection and Commerce – Aaron Ling Johanson
- Corrections, Military, and Veterans – Takashi Ohno
- Culture and Arts – Cedric Asuega Gates
- Economic Development – Sean Quinlan
- Education – Justin H. Woodson
- Energy and Environmental Protection – Nicole E. Lowen
- Finance – Sylvia Luke
- Government Reform – Angus L.K. McKelvey
- Health, Human Services, and Homelessness – Ryan I. Yamane
- Higher Education and Technology – Gregg Takayama
- Housing – Nadine K. Nakamura
- Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs – Mark M. Nakashima
- Labor and Tourism – Richard H.K. Onishi
- Legislative Management – Dale T. Kobayashi
- Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness – Linda Ichiyama
- Transportation – Henry J.C. Aquino
- Water and Land – David A. Tarnas
The House will complete the assignments to include the appointment of committee vice-chairs and committee members in the coming days.