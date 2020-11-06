Free Drive-Through COVID Testing Scheduled on Saturday

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing will take place in Kona at West Hawai‘i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but officials ask those who do have insurance to bring their card. No co-pay for individuals being tested.

The public is reminded to wear a face mask and observe physical distancing. For more information, call

Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031.