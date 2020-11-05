Property Tax Reductions in Play Through Affordable Rental Program

A reduction in property taxes is on the table for some Big Island property owners.

Property owners who comply with the County of Hawaii’s Affordable Rental Housing Program requirements may apply for a reduction in real property taxes for the tax period running from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. Applications are due by Dec. 31, 2020.

Owners are required to submit an application annually. Below are the allowed monthly rents by zip code for the tax year 2021-2022 period.

To qualify for benefits under this program, the owner(s) shall submit a current copy of the executed rental agreement, which must be six months in length or longer, and/or other documents as proof of rental charges. If a current rental agreement is not available, you may have your tenant initial and date the rental agreement for validity.

For the period of this application, the Affordable Rental Housing Rates are as follows:

Studio – $713

One Bedroom – $840

Two Bedrooms – $1,110

Three Bedrooms: $1,369

Four Bedrooms: $1,403

Five or More Bedrooms: $1,613

Below are rental rate exceptions for the following zip codes: 96719, 96725, 96738, 96739, 96740, 96743, 96745, 96755

Studio – $799

One Bedroom – $920

Two Bedrooms – $1,211

Three Bedrooms – $1,558

Four Bedrooms – $1,643

Five or More Bedrooms – $1,890

For further details including the application, requirements and benefits, please go to http://www.hawaiipropertytax.com/misc.html or call the County of Hawaii, Real Property Tax office at 961-8201 or 323-4880.