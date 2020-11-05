Boys & Girls Club Provides 130K Meals Throughout COVID Pandemic

The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island announced this morning it will be able to continue serving community meals into November.

The nonprofit’s Community Meal Support initiative has produced more than 130,000 individual hot meals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The organization currently provides 878 individuals with a daily meal Monday through Friday.

Meals have gone to support keiki, kupuna, frontline healthcare workers, rural area family households, and various homeless populations. They continue to assist Salvation Army resource centers, State and County owned low-income family housing programs, the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home, local homeless shelters based in Hilo, Puna and Kona, and struggling families that have been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to their continued efforts to provide meals to the community, the Boys & Girls Club has also assisted in making sure children and families had food and supplies after COVID clusters were identified in their low-income housing complexes

quick response for income-challenged youth and families located in communities and housing complexes throughout Hawai’i Island that have had identified COVID clusters.

Over 200 COVID-related Family Support Kits have been assembled and delivered to Ka’u and West Hawai’i by the nonprofit so far.

Each kit contains a Family size hand sanitizer, hand soap, paper towel rolls, tissue boxes, disposable face masks and gloves, trash bags, and household disinfectant cleaner.

All family support kits (having a value of $30) have been provided free-of-charge.

Anyone interested in donating can mail a donation check to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Island

100 Kamakahonu Street, Hilo, HI 96720.

Click here to donate online.