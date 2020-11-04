November 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 04, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov