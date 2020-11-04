Kamuela Man Nabbed For Identity Theft, Array of Related Charges

Big Island Police on Tuesday charged Tay Emmett Kealakai Carson, of Kamuela, with multiple counts of identity theft and other related crimes.

HPD reported that the identity theft-related offenses stem from a vehicle break-in that occurred on Nov. 2 near Waimea.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 3, South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of items stolen from within a vehicle parked fronting a residence in the Waimea area. Police said an investigation showed the guilty party (or parties) had removed a wallet containing bank cards from the victim’s vehicle. This reportedly resulted in several fraudulent transactions at several Waimea business establishments.

Through the course of the investigation, HPD officers said they were able to identify the suspect as Carson. He was located and arrested at a residence on Kamamalu Street in Waimea without incident.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Carson has been charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first degree, two counts of habitual property crime, theft of credit cards, unauthorized possession of confidential information, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, attempted fraudulent use of a credit card, theft in the first degree, four counts of identity theft in the third degree, and attempted identity theft in the third degree. Carson’s bail was set at $147,000. He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court on Nov. 4 for his initial hearing.

Police would like to remind the community that some simple steps can be taken to minimize these crimes of opportunity such as rolling up your vehicle’s windows, locking your vehicle doors, and taking the vehicle’s keys, personal belongings, and valuable items with you when your vehicle is parked and unoccupied, even if it’s only for a short period of time.

Perpetrators often peer into vehicles, prior to entering them, looking for valuables that are visible such as purses, backpacks, wallets, etc., and in just a few seconds, they can enter a vehicle, remove items, and leave the immediate area before the crime is discovered.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Adam Roberg via email at [email protected] or by calling the South Kohala Police Station at (808) 887-3080.