Hilo Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexual Assault

Big Island Police over the weekend charged Paul Joseph Daub, of Hilo, with kidnapping and sexual assault.

On Friday, Oct. 30, at 1:05 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a sexual assault. Police contacted a 20-year-old female who reported that she met with a male she had been communicating with via the internet. After meeting with him, the female reported that the male drove her to a secluded area of a roadway in the Panaʻewa area where she was sexually assaulted. During the course of events, the female reported that she attempted to exit the vehicle but was pulled back in multiple times.

During the course of the investigation, Paul Joseph Daub, 27, was identified and arrested without incident, according to an HPD press release. On Saturday, Oct. 31, after conferring with prosecutors, Daub was charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of third-degree sexual assault. His bail was set at $22,000 and he has since posted, police said. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Hilo District Court.