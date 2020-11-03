DOH Reports 89 New Cases of COVID Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 89 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 15,318 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Seven new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, where 378 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 13,321

Hawai‘i: 1,311

Maui: 410

Lana‘i: 103

Kaua‘i: 67

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 89

A total of 1,124 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll stands at 219. To date, 11,930 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.