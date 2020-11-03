1,400 Customers Without Power in South Kona

1,400 Customers Without Power in South KonaNovember 3, 2020, 5:55 PM HST (Updated November 3, 2020, 5:55 PM)
‹
›×
Approximately 1,406 Hawaiian Electric customers are without power in the Kealakekua and Captain Cook areas.
The outage was reported at 5:40 p.m. on Twitter. Hawaiian Electric has sent a responder to investigate the disruption.
SPONSORED VIDEO
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
540p: ~1,406 customers without power from Kealakekua to Capt Cook area. First responder en route to investigate. Mahalo for your patience. #BigIslandOutage
— Hawaiian Electric – Hawaii Island (@HIElectricLight) November 4, 2020