1,400 Customers Without Power in South Kona

By Big Island Now
November 3, 2020, 5:55 PM HST (Updated November 3, 2020, 5:55 PM)
Approximately 1,406 Hawaiian Electric customers are without power in the Kealakekua and Captain Cook areas.

The outage was reported at 5:40 p.m. on Twitter. Hawaiian Electric has sent a responder to investigate  the disruption.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

