Civil Defense Reports 4 New COVID Cases on Big Island

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Monday reported four new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island.

As of Monday morning, 10 people are hospitalized islandwide as a result of COVID-19 infection. A total of 40 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported on the Big Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Evidence that gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus makes it crucial during the holiday season that everyone follows the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 persons. Preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawai‘i Police Department.

On Tuesday, the county will hold a spot test at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Free testing that is also open to the public will continue islandwide.