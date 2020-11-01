Walmart Expands Express Delivery Hours at Hawai‘i Stores

Eight Walmart locations across Hawai‘i, including those in Hilo and Kailua-Kona, expanded operating hours for their Express Delivery service beginning Halloween Day.

Express Delivery will now be available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Previous hours of operation were from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart’s Express Delivery provides customers the option to have deliveries made in under two hours. Express fees apply and a standard delivery fee may also apply. All orders must meet the $35 minimum requirement.

“We’re expanding our Express Delivery hours to meet the growing needs of our customers,” said Lance McAlister, Hawai‘i Market Manager for Walmart. “Express Delivery is one of our convenient options allowing customers to shop when, where, and how they want.”