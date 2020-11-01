November 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west northwest wind.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.

