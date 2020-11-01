November 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 01, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west northwest wind.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.
Looking Ahead
