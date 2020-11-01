Hilo Man Arrested Following Murder Investigation

By Big Island Now
November 1, 2020, 10:26 AM HST (Updated November 1, 2020, 10:26 AM)
Davi Frank Alvarez Sr.

Police on Saturday night arrested Davi Frank Alvarez Sr. as a result of a murder investigation.

The 41-year-old Hilo man was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred early Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Puueo Street in Hilo.

Shortly after 1 p.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the Val Hala Apartment Complex, located on Pu‘ueo Street in Hilo, for a report of a female who had been stabbed within her apartment.

During the course of the investigation, police were able to identify Alvarez as a suspect. Witnesses reported that he had left the area prior to police arrival.

Extensive area checks were conducted for Alvarez in the Hilo area. At approximately 3:35 p.m., he was located walking on Kapiolani Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is classified as second-degree murder.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4 p.m. Saturday. An autopsy is scheduled for early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim has been positively identified as 39-year-old Noelle Keala Tamiko Buffett, of Hilo. The victim and Alvarez are acquaintances.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or email him at [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

