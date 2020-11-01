Big Island Hits 1,300 Confirmed COVID Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 83 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 15,154 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Another 26 cases of coronavirus were identified on the Big Island Sunday, which brought the islandwide total to 1,300 exactly as of Sunday. A total of 397 cases remain active in Hawai‘i County, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 13,186

Hawai‘i: 1,300

Maui: 408

Lana‘i: 99

Kaua‘i: 65

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 79

A total of 1,107 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll stands at 219 as of Sunday. To date, 11,824 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.