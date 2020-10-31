HVNP Announces Flight Operations for November

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces flight plans for November 2020:

Nov. 3 between 7-9 a.m., for fence material sling loads along the Kahuku Unit boundary around the 5,500-foot elevation contour.

Nov. 10, between 6:15-8:15 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in the Kahuku Unit between 4,000- and 6,000-foot elevation.

Nov. 23, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive guinea grass surveys and control along Keauhou Trail, from the coast to 2,000-foot elevation.

Nov. 23 and 25, between 7-10 a.m., for petrel monitoring on Mauna Loa from Kīlauea to 9,000-foot elevation.

Nov. 23 and 25, between 8:30-9:30 a.m, to transport camp gear to ‘Ōla‘a-Koa Unit between 3,500- and 4,000-foot elevations.

Nov. 25, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive banana poka survey and control near Mauna Loa Road between 5,000- and 6,400-foot elevations.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.