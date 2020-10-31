Expanded COVID-19 Dashboard Launches Monday

Hawai‘i’s Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) in collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH) will launch an expanded COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m.

This expanded dashboard will update daily at 3 p.m. and provide access to daily COVID-19 case counts, seven-day case averages, positivity rates, and the number of deaths caused by COVID-19.

“What began as a health dashboard is now evolving and maturing as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” said DOH Director Libby Char. “Measuring our progress, preparing, and planning for our entire state involves much more than counting positive cases. We appreciate HI-EMA’s work to enhance and maintain the data dashboard.”

The dashboard will also feature a county-by-county summary of hospital resources, including the availability of ICU beds and ventilators. It also includes graphics that depict the number of daily visitor arrivals, state tax revenues, unemployment claims, and bankruptcy filings. The expanded dashboard will also be accessible on mobile devices.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“In addition to virus data, this new COVID-19 dashboard will provide a single site where users can find data on Hawai‘i’s economy, as well as additional information on travel, tourism and how hospitals are coping with the pandemic,” said HI-EMA Administrator Luke Meyers.

HI-EMA will maintain and update the dashboard, which launched in early September, with content provided by DOH and its partners in the medical profession.

The new dashboard can be found at https://hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard/ which is linked to the state’s COVID-19 website https://hawaiicovid19.com/.