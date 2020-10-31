Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

KA‘Ū

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 43 and 46, Māmalahoa Highway and Kapapala Ranch Road, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 6, Lama Street and Li‘ili‘i Street, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 20 and 22, S Glenwood Road and Kahaualea Road, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway repairs.

— HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday evening, Oct. 31, through Monday morning, Nov. 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 7, Halaulani Place and Ka‘apoko Homestead Road, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and upgrading of Paauilo bridge structure. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 41.5 and 43, between Airport Road and Plumeria Street, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 59 and 62, between Alaneo Street and Kahinu Place, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 94 and 97, Makako Bay Drive and Honokōhau Street, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for concrete barrier work with State Parks. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 31, Lalamilo Farm Rd and Pu‘ukala Road, on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of striping and rumble strips. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 27, Akana Place and Akoni Pule Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).