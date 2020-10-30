Ka‘ahakini Stream Bridge Closed Due to Threat of Collapse

The Ka‘ahakini Stream Bridge is closed for repairs effective immediately as erosion around the abutment has compromised the structure’s stability.

According to the Department of Public Works, the stream flowing under the bridge has eroded around the abutment, affecting the bridge’s ability to safely carry vehicular loads and created an imminent threat of a bridge collapse.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

Situated between Highway 19 and Old Mamalahoa Highway, Ka‘ahakini Stream Bridge is just beyond Kolekole Bridge. Old Māmalahoa Highway will be closed between the intersections of Chin Chuck Road and Kaiwiki Homestead Road.

Road access is for local residents only. Barricades will be on either side of the bridge with signage alerting motorists of the bridge closure.

A detour route will be available traveling mauka on Chin Chuk Road to Kanna Road and Kaiwiki Homestead Road.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the DPW Engineering Division at 808-961-8327.