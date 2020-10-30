HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Oct. 30, 2020

As of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Jr C. Francis, 22, Hilo

Allen G. Franco, 63, Pāhoa

Allen G. Franco, 40, Unknown

Luther Franklin, 45, Kailua-Kona

Tyler L. Franks, 27, Pāhoa

Remo Frauchiger, 30, Unknown

Donna M. Frazier, 30, Kea‘au

Paul Frazier, 69, Kailua-Kona

Sara A. Frazier, 26, Kailua-Kona

Kalani K.F. Freitas, 21, Pāhoa

Makoa J. Freitas, 24, Kaneohe, HI

Sham S. Fretias, 41, Na‘alehu

Eric Frerichs, 30, Kailua-Kona

Kevin R. Frias, 29, Kea‘au

Erik A. Frisius, 54, Kurtistown

John E. Fritz, 56, Hilo

David G. Fromm, 65, Hilo

Michael S. Frost, 32, Kailua-Kona

Janae Frutos, 42, Volcano

Robert J. Fucci, 39, Pāhoa

Paul E. Fuegi, 59, Hilo

Robert T. Fuentes, 40, Hilo

Justin K.M. Fuerte, 35, Ocean View

Hudson JTK Fuiava, 33, Hilo

Katherine Fuiava, 21, Hilo

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.