HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Oct. 30, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Oct. 30, 2020October 30, 2020, 9:30 AM HST (Updated October 30, 2020, 8:55 AM)
As of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Jr C. Francis, 22, Hilo
Allen G. Franco, 63, Pāhoa
Allen G. Franco, 40, Unknown
Luther Franklin, 45, Kailua-Kona
Tyler L. Franks, 27, Pāhoa
Remo Frauchiger, 30, Unknown
Donna M. Frazier, 30, Kea‘au
Paul Frazier, 69, Kailua-Kona
Sara A. Frazier, 26, Kailua-Kona
Kalani K.F. Freitas, 21, Pāhoa
Makoa J. Freitas, 24, Kaneohe, HI
Sham S. Fretias, 41, Na‘alehu
Eric Frerichs, 30, Kailua-Kona
Kevin R. Frias, 29, Kea‘au
Erik A. Frisius, 54, Kurtistown
John E. Fritz, 56, Hilo
David G. Fromm, 65, Hilo
Michael S. Frost, 32, Kailua-Kona
Janae Frutos, 42, Volcano
Robert J. Fucci, 39, Pāhoa
Paul E. Fuegi, 59, Hilo
Robert T. Fuentes, 40, Hilo
Justin K.M. Fuerte, 35, Ocean View
Hudson JTK Fuiava, 33, Hilo
Katherine Fuiava, 21, Hilo
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.