HPD Continues Search For Missing Man Last Seen in Kona

The Hawaiʻi Police Department continues its search for a man missing since the summer.

HPD is requesting public assistance to locate 22-year-old Joshua Liebovich, who was last seen in Kailua-Kona on June 15, 2020. Liebovich is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair that is possibly bleached. Liebovich has a large circular type tattoo on his upper back between his shoulder blades.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Officer Stephen Parker by phone at (808) 326-4646 or by email at [email protected]. The public may also call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.