Hawai‘i COVID Total Tops 15,000

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 94 new cases of coronavirus Friday, pushing the statewide total to more than 15,000 since the pandemic began. There were no new COVID-related fatalities added to the official death toll.

Fourteen new cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, where 372 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 13,087

Hawai‘i: 1,259

Maui: 407

Lana‘i: 99

Kaua‘i: 64

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 70

A total of 1,097 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 216 have died. To date, 11,738 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.