Water Conservation Notice Issued For South Kohala

Prolonged drought has led to water shortages in several South Kohala areas across the Big Island, according to the Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply (DWS).

For that reason, a water conservation notice has been issued for all DWS customers in the affected areas effective immediately and until further notice. Such a notice requests customers to reduce their water use by at least 10%.

Affected areas listed are Āhualoa to Anekona Estates, including Honokaia, Pu‘ukapu, Nienie, Waimea Town, Lālāmilo Farm Lots, portions of Mana Road, portions of Māmalahoa Highway (Hwy. 19), and Waimea Place.

Performing the following steps will help to conserve water:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

Use water-saving devices whenever possible

Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings

All affected water customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigate only during off-peak hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation and minimize water system usage during peak demand.

Status updates will be issued as necessary and made available at www.hawaiidws.org. Find other water-saving tips by clicking on the “Conservation” tab following the above link.

To reach the DWS, call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email at [email protected]hawaiidws.org.