Roadwork Set For Highway 11 in Honalo

The Hawai’i County Department of Public Works Highway Maintenance Division will conduct paving work in Honalo along Highway 11 for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Work will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

The roadwork will occur between Kuakini Highway, near Teshima’s Restaurant, and Lehuula Kai Street, near Lanakila Church.

Roadwork will start with the paving of the northbound (mauka) lane of Highway 11, also known as Hawai‘i Belt Road, between Kuakini Highway and Trousseau Road. That work is expected to take two to three days, weather permitting. Crews will then pave the southbound (makai) lane of Highway 11 from Lehuula Kai Street to Kuakini Highway.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone. Signs will be posted on Highway 11 advising motorists of the roadwork and traffic control personnel will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Highway Maintenance Division at (808) 961-8349.