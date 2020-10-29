Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Woman

Hawaiʻi Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old woman who was last seen almost a week ago.

Espernanzania “Hope” Hernandez. She was last seen in the Mountain View area and has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 24, 2020, at approximately 11 a.m.

Hernandez is described as being of Mexican descent, having a small build, 5-feet-2-inches tall, 110-115 pounds, brown eyes, and short bleached blonde hair. Hernandez was last seen wearing a teal halter top, and green khaki shorts.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hernandez to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Officer Laura Torres of Puna Patrol.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.