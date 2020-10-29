October 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 29, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 29, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 29, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov