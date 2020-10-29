HPD Reports 77 New Cases, 2 New COVID-Related Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 77 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 14,911. Two new COVID-related deaths were also identified across all islands.

Eight new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, where 364 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 13,013

Hawai‘i: 1,246

Maui: 404

Lana‘i: 97

Kaua‘i: 64

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 70

A total of 1,090 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s adjusted death toll now stands at 215. To date, 11,682 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.