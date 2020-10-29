Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled for South Hilo

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test within Keaukaha Military Reservation along Circle Avenue on Nov. 10.

The test will take place from 9-10:30 affecting customers along Kekūanaō‘a Street (Airport Road), between Kanoelehua Avenue and Hilo International Airport, including Akahana Street, Mokuea Street, Leleaō‘a Street, ‘Ailolo Street, Kekūanaō‘a Place, Earl’s Alley, Circle Avenue, all of Keaukaha and any side roads and lanes.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should customers experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.