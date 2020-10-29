Fairmont Orchid to Reopen in Mid-November

The Fairmont Orchid has announced plans for a phased reopening beginning Nov. 13.

The reopening includes guest services as well as food and beverage venues, including Brown’s Beach House, Hale Kai, Brown’s Deli, and Spa Without Walls.

General Manager Charles Head noted several safety measures the resort will implement to meet safety requirements.

“(We are) partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures, which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry,” Head said. “Our team has been working around the clock to ensure we are ahead of all state, local, and regulatory guidelines related to sanitation and hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“When operations resume, we will ask and expect our guests to be pono (respectful) as they honor our mandatory face mask policy, observe physical distancing and adhere to our screening process, which will include a temperature check,” he continued.

The new operational standards being implemented at Fairmont Orchid were developed and vetted by a team of expert advisors with oversight by Bureau Veritas, a leader in testing, inspections, and certification; Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security and fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America; and Ruth Petran, Ph.D., CFS, Senior Corporate Scientist, Food Safety and Public Health, for Ecolab, leaders in cleaning and hygiene, and advisors to the CDC. The property’s Stay Safe & Stay Well guide can be viewed here.

Guests of Fairmont Orchid may also anticipate guest experiences during the property’s phased reopening process, including hula immersion, several dining options that offer take-out and curbside pickup, and oceanside massage treatments.

For a comprehensive list of dining options, cultural activities, services, and amenities that will be available upon reopening, go online.