US Marines Undergo Live-Fire Training at PTA

US marines will be conducting their final live-fire exercise at Pōhakuloa Training Area until Nov. 6.

Residents may hear or feel the training throughout the coming days as exercises will increase in complexity, PTA officials say. Training is scheduled during the daytime hours until Oct. 30.

Starting Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, training will occur during the day and extend into the evening until 11:30 p.m. The culminating live-fire events for this training are planned for Nov. 6 involving several units and can be expected to be the highest level of training.

Officials thank the community for its patience.