9 People Hospitalized for COVID Between KCH, HMC

There are currently five COVID-19 patients being treated at Kona Community Hospital (KCH) as of Wednesday afternoon.

KCH officials say one individual is in ICU and four are being treated in the Med Surg acute care unit. One ventilator is in use. So far, four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

There are currently four COVID-positive patients at Hilo Medical Center with three in the facility’s COVID unit and one in ICU.

HMC has resumed limited visitation from 3-7 p.m. daily, allowing one visitor per patient per day. No visitations are allowed in the Emergency Department, for hospitalized COVID patients.

All of HMC’s long-term care facilities in Hilo, Ka‘u and Honoka‘a have resumed visitation.

Hawai‘i County currently has 1,238 confirmed COVID cases with 373 active. The Department of Health has confirmed 40 deaths, most of which occurred at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in August and September.

The Hawai‘i County COVID-19 Task Force with the assistance from Premier Medical Group continue to perform community testing.