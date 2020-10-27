No Injuries Reported at Kea‘au Structure Fire

No injuries were reported after a structure fire in Kea‘au this morning.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received the report of the blaze, which was called in by a neighbor, located on the 15-2000 block of 33rd Street, at approximately 10:46 a.m. When they arrived on scene, crews found a medium-size single-story structure, which was under construction, on fire.

Nine HFD personnel and five apparatus responded to the scene. The flames were under control within minutes of their arrival. After extinguishing the blaze, crews remained on scene till after 1 p.m. to perform an overhaul. No injuries were reported.