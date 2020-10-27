HPD Seeks Man in Connection With Attempted Murder Investigation

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is looking for Carlwin David, 33, who is wanted for questioning in an attempted murder investigation.

Kaʻū Patrol officers responded to the 92-8000 block of King Kamehameha Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision and located a 41-year-old-male from Ocean View with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the shooting took place on the morning of Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

The victim was treated on scene by medics and subsequently transported to the Kona Community Hospital for further treatment. He remains at the hospital in stable condition, police said.

David, of Ocean View, is described as a Pacific Islander, standing at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes. He is also wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Police caution the public from approaching David, as he may be considered armed and dangerous. They are instead asked to call police at (808) 935-3311 and report his location.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Santos at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224, or email [email protected]. They may also call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.