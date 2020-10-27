HPD Officer Recognized for Efforts in Tracking Down Reported Drunk Driver

A Hawai‘i Police officer was recognized for his efforts in tracking down a drunk driver involved in a hit-and-run.

On Oct. 23, the Kona Crime Prevention Committee (KCPC) recognized Officer Ansel Robinson for his work as the Kona Officer of the month for April 2020.

According to HPD, Robinson located the suspect’s vehicle and took the driver into custody. The individual was charged with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, Reckless Endangerment and Reckless Driving.

“Officer Robinson has displayed his dedication to duty, professionalism, and commitment to keeping the Kona district a safe place to work, live and conduct business,” HPD stated.

Due to COVID-19, the Kona Crime Prevention Committee has changed its monthly luncheon and award presentation to accommodate social distancing rules and guidelines. This is only the fourth award this year, as KCPC postponed all award presentations from April through September.