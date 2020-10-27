Hawaiian to Maintain ‘Ohana Service to Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i

Hawaiian Airlines today announced it will continue to provide ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger flights between Honolulu and both Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i through at least mid-January 2021.

Earlier this month Hawaiian announced the need to suspend both routes on Nov. 1. Pandemic-induced low travel demand triggered a provision in Hawaiian’s pilot contract restricting the carrier’s ability to provide ‘Ohana by Hawaiian service. However, the US Department of Transportation has indicated to Hawaiian that, in spite of the contractual restrictions, the communities of Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i remain covered under its Essential Air Service (EAS) program and flights must be maintained at a minimum for the 90-day notice period required under that program.

Despite unprecedented challenges, officials at Hawaiian have indicated that their goal has always been to avoid a service interruption. Additionally, the company will comply with the EAS requirements to continue to serve Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i as it continues exploring long-term solutions to preserve critical connectivity for both islands.

Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe) thanked Hawaiian Airlines for extending air service to Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi through January 2021.

“Hawaiian Airlines has reaffirmed their commitment to our rural communities and they will comply with the EAS requirements to continue to serve Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i,” English stated. “I look forward to working with them as they continue exploring long-term solutions to preserve critical connectivity for both islands.”