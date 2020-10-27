Flood Advisory Issued For Big Island

Flood Advisory Issued For Big IslandOctober 27, 2020, 4:51 PM HST (Updated October 27, 2020, 4:51 PM)
A flood advisory message has been issued for portions of Hawai‘i County.
The National Weather Service has issued the advisory to include the areas of South and North Kona and South and North Kohala, as well as interior Big Island regions.
An advisory is issued when flooding problems, such as flooding in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage, as well as minor flooding of streets and roadways, is possible.
Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:
- Stay away from flood-prone areas.
- Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around don’t drown.
- Heavy Rainfall and ponding will cause hazardous driving conditions.
- Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.