Flood Advisory Issued For Big Island

A flood advisory message has been issued for portions of Hawai‘i County.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory to include the areas of South and North Kona and South and North Kohala, as well as interior Big Island regions.

SPONSORED VIDEO

An advisory is issued when flooding problems, such as flooding in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage, as well as minor flooding of streets and roadways, is possible.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued: