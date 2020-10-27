DOH Reports 66 New COVID Cases, 3 Additional Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Tuesday reported 66 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 14,773 since the pandemic began. A total of three new COVID-related deaths were also reported.

Three new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 374 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,913

Hawai‘i: 1,233

Maui: 403 (Another 87 cases are attributed to Lana‘i)

Kaua‘i: 62

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 58

A total of 1,073 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 215 have died based on the state’s current official count. To date, 11,523 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.