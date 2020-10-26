Search Warrant on Hilo Home Yields Drugs, Weapons

A search warrant executed at a residence in the Waiākea House lots area of Hilo led to two arrests after the discovery of weapons and narcotics.

Chace K. Tam and Mindy K. Helm were taken into custody on Oct. 22 after Hawaii Police officers recovered a 9mm semiautomatic pistol with its serial number removed, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, 40.8 grams of methamphetamine, 2.7 grams of heroin broken down into distributable amounts, prescription pills, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Tam was charged with two counts of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, three counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, fourth-degree promotion of a harmful drug, three counts of ownership possession prohibited, possession of prohibited weapons and alteration of identification markings prohibited.

His bail was set at $151,000. Tam was also arrested on a no-bail Violation of Parole warrant after his initial arrest.

Helm was charged with second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and four counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Her bail was set at $65,000.

Helm was also arrested on an outstanding $50,000 bench warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation.

Both remain in custody pending an initial court appearance which is scheduled for today in South Hilo District Court.