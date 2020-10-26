October 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 26, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 26, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 26, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday: Occasional showers, mainly after noon. High near 67. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east southeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov