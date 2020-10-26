Man Found With Apparent Gunshot Wound in Ocean View

Hawaiʻi Police Department has initiated an attempted murder investigation after an individual was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the roadway of the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Kaʻū Patrol officers discovered the reported victim, identified as a 41-year-old man, in the area of the 92-8000 block of King Kamehameha Boulevard with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the man was treated at the scene by medics then transported to Kona Community Hospital.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. This is the second day in a row that authorities have initiated an investigation related to a potential homicide.

On Sunday, police indicated they were investigating an apparent murder in Puna after a body was discovered that morning in a vehicle on the side of the roadway in Kalapana.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police are asking for anyone with information on the incident in Ocean View or who may have been in the area this morning to contact Detective Michael Santos of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at 808-326-4646, ext. 224, or via email at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.