Lāna‘i to Lockdown Amid COVID Outbreak

Lāna‘i is headed for a lockdown that will last at least two weeks.

Gov. David Ige on Monday signed into effect a stay-at-home order for the island, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. The island, which is part of Maui County, had seen no positive cases of COVID-19 before last Tuesday, Oct. 20, when it identified its first four of the pandemic. Six days later, the total stood at 78, with more expected.

“With the rapidly rising positive COVID-19 case count, this is an important step to limit the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of this vulnerable community on Lāna‘i,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “For now, we recommend that residents and visitors, who are able, immediately shelter in place at their homes or places of lodging. Trips outside should be for essential needs only, such as purchasing food or medical visits. Everyone must wear masks in public.”

The order also restricts travel to and from Lāna‘i for essential work or medical purposes only. All other travelers will have to quarantine for 14 days, based on the order issued by the governor.

Ige added that a private memorial service appears to be the catalyst that set the explosion of cases into motion.