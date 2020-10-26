HPD Seeks Public’s Help Finding Kona Teen

By Big Island Now
October 26, 2020, 10:37 AM HST (Updated October 26, 2020, 10:37 AM)
Kayden Yamaguchi

Hawai‘i Police seek the public’s locating a Kona teenager reported as a runaway.

Kayden Yamaguchi, 17, was last seen in Hilo on Oct. 10. He is described as being 5-feet 2-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Yamaguchi has a tribal tattoo on his right shin.

Police encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Officer Travis Bumgardner by phone at 808-326-4646 or by email at [email protected] The public may also call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

